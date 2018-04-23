The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 23, 2018 | Last Update : 10:02 AM IST

India, Crime

‘Powerful’ businessman rapes, threatens 14-yr-old girl in Tripura; held

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 23, 2018, 8:12 am IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2018, 8:14 am IST

The minor was repeatedly raped at the man's house at Champlai, about 60 kilometres from Tripura, since February this year.

Police said the victim was threatened with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone. (Representational image)
 Police said the victim was threatened with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone. (Representational image)

Agartala: In yet another incident of crime against women, a 58-year-old-man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl for about three months in Tripura’s Khowai district. The minor was repeatedly raped at the man's house at Champlai, about 60 kilometres from Tripura, since February this year, police said on Sunday.

"The person was arrested from his house yesterday (Saturday), who, according to the victim's allegation, had raped her eleven times since February this year," Superintendent of Police Khowai, Krishnendu Chakravertty said.

Chakravertty further said that the victim was threatened with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone.

The victim then went to her relative's house at Bishalgarh in Sipahijala district, about 76 kilometres away from her house in Khowai district, and lodged a complaint at a women's police station there.

Chakravertty said the FIR was forwarded to Khowai police station on Saturday and on the basis of the FIR, the person was arrested and presented before a local court which remanded him in three days police custody.

He said that the accused has been charged with rape, criminal intimidation and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

According to a report in NDTV, "The accused has seven businesses in Teliamura and is quite an influential person. Further investigations are on," Chakravertty said.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) alleged that the accused was state leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). However, VHP state organisational secretary Amal Chakraborty denied that the accused had any relationship with the organisation.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Tapas De condemned the incident and demanded exemplary punishment.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: tripura girl raped, rape, crime, crime against women
Location: India, Tripura, Agartala

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are 8 things you probably did not know about UK's Queen Elizabeth

2

Salman Khan hugging Elli in Iulia Vantur’s presence is making people go crazy

3

Hawaii shark bite victim previously attacked by bear, snake

4

Shahid, Ranveer, Anushka: Here’s the full list of Dadasaheb Phalke Award winners

5

Google Home (India) review: Unboxing; How to set up, Use

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.

Shahid, Kartik, Shilpa up glam quotient at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards

The Ambanis are in the mood for celebrations as their son recently got engaged, and now it appears that they threw a party for the same, which was attended by the likes of Aamir Khan and John Abraham.

Aamir Khan, John Abraham glam up Ambani's house party

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018 on Thursday. Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra created look for two Bollywood heartthrobs. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ex flames Ranbir-Deepika walk hand in hand at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018

Alia Bhatt, her director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vicky Kaushal came together to launch the first song 'Ae Watan' from their upcoming film ' Raazi'. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral BhayanI)

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal look great at 'Raazi' first song launch

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham