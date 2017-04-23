Odisha: Raped, thrown in well by lover, woman survives

Locals said that both Jagabandhu and the victim were in a relationship for the past one year.

Bhubaneswar: A young woman was allegedly raped and thrown into a well in Odisha on Friday night by her lover after she insisted that he marry her, a report said on Saturday.

The incident was reported from Khuntiapali village in Sonepur district, around 300 km from here. According to reports, the survivor was thrown into a well after being raped and left to die. However, she was rescued in an unconscious state by locals while the accused is reportedly absconding after the incident.

Sources said that the accused, identified as Jagabandhu Pradhan, threw the 24-year-old victim into the well after his attempt to strangulate her to death failed. Locals said that both Jagabandhu and the victim were in a relationship for the past one year.

“The victim had eloped from her house following the assurances by the youth that he would marry her. However, the accused subsequently changed his mind. He tried to eliminate the girl by strangulation. As his planned failed due to her stiff resistance, he threw her into a well thinking that she will drown to death in its deep water,” said the local Biramaharajpur police.

The inspector added the girl somehow managed to save her life and shouted for help following which the local residents rescued her.

