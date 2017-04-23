J&K: Admin of Facebook page arrested from Budgam

Hamza Farooq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Kanipora Chadoora, was the administrator of a Facebook page called JK News Channel.

Budgam: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested a young man from Budgam in case of a 'rumour-mongering' using social networking websites.

The case was registered in Sopore, the police confirmed.

Hamza Farooq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Kanipora Chadoora, was the administrator of a Facebook page called JK News Channel, the police official said.

On April 18, the police said the page had uploaded the information that "one person was killed and 15 others injured in Sopore."

The police said that the information was baseless and false.

A case has been registered under Sections 505, 120 B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and 66 IT Act.