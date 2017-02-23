The Asian Age | News

WB: Pregnant woman kicked in stomach, loses baby; BJP leader held

PTI
Published : Feb 23, 2017, 8:44 am IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2017, 8:48 am IST

Five persons including a local BJP panchayat pradhan of Dhubulia area were arrested in this connection.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
Krishnanagar: A pregnant woman lost her baby after being kicked in the stomach during a scuffle over playing microphone in high volume in Nadia district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred after a man identified as Shambhu Chandra Das of Tantla village under Dhubulia police station protested against playing microphone in high volume in a kirtan programme Wednesday night.

Das was then allegedly assaulted by several people and some others went to stop them. Mayarani Santra, the pregnant woman, reached there as her brother-in-law was being beaten up.

Police said she was kicked in the stomach during the scuffle.

She was first taken to Dhubulia Rural hospital and then to Krishnagar Sadar Hospital where her unborn baby died this afternoon, police said.

Das lodged a police complaint against five persons including the BJP pradhan Palash Kumar Biswas and they were arrested on Thursday.

Biswas said he was not involved in the incident and Trinamool Congress framed him.

Mayarani's husband Sanjay Santra claimed his wife was kicked in front of Biswas.

Tags: pregnant oman, lost baby, noise pollution, bharatiya janata party
Location: India, West Bengal, Krishnanagar

