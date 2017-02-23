The Asian Age | News

J&K: 3 jawan killed, 4 injured in a terror attack on patrol party

Published : Feb 23, 2017, 8:06 am IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2017, 8:13 am IST

According to reports, a woman also died in firing between the terrorists and Army jawans.

Srinagar: At least 3 Army jawans were killed and 4 others were injured after terrorists attacked a patrol party in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Thursday.

According to reports, a woman also died in firing between the terrorists and Army jawans.

Earlier in February, at least three jawans were killed in an encounter with militants in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. On February 14, militants open fire on security forces conducting searches in Parray Mohalla in Hajin area of the district, killing the soldiers. One militant was also killed in crossfire.

