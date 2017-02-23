The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 23, 2017 | Last Update : 10:45 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  India will look to take control of the proceedings on a pitch that is predicted to turn from day one. India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat
 
India, Crime

IAS officer graft case: Man masquerading as PMO official held

PTI
Published : Feb 23, 2017, 10:16 am IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2017, 10:30 am IST

Syed Burhanuddin aka OP Singh aka OP Sharma was on Thursday nabbed from Hyderabad and will be produced before a Special court in New Delhi.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday arrested the man who has allegedly taken illegal gratification from an IAS officer BL Agrawal, assuring help in the agency probe against him by masquerading as an official of the PMO.

Syed Burhanuddin aka OP Singh aka OP Sharma was on Thursday nabbed from Hyderabad and will be produced on Friday before a Special court in New Delhi.

During the searches, CBI recovered cash amount of Rs 35.5 lakh (approx) and approx 500 gm gold jewellery during the search at the residential premises of the accused in Hyderabad, CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said in New Delhi.

The agency sources said the probe is now hovering on purported contacts of Burhanuddin on the basis of which he had allegedly assured help to Agrawal.

They said it is being looked into whether he had some contacts which could have helped him or he was a conman trying to mint money from Agrawal who was desperate to get out of the CBI's clutches.

Agrawal, a Principal Secretary in the Chhattisgarh government, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly bribing people to help him wriggle out of corruption cases pending against him.

It is alleged that Agrawal, an IAS officer of 1988 batch, wanted to "settle" CBI cases against him which were lodged in 2010 when he was the state's Health Secretary.

He has been charge-sheeted in one case, while a probe is on in the other.

Burhanuddin claimed that he was working in Prime Minister's Office and would help him settle the case in his favour and had demanded Rs 1.5 crore as illegal gratification for his services, the CBI FIR has alleged.

A meeting was held by the trio on February 11, where Agrawal agreed to pay the amount to get relief in the cases against him, they said.

It is alleged that Agrawal sent Rs 60 lakh in four installments to Bhagwan Singh using hawala channel.

The IAS officer then expressed inability to arrange cash for remaining payment after which Burhanuddin and Singh agreed to accept two kg gold as illegal gratification, the FIR alleged.

Agrawal asked his brother-in-law Anand Agrawal to deliver two kilograms of gold to Singh, it alleged.

The IAS officer was arrested with his brother-in-law from Raipur, while Singh was apprehended here but Burhanuddin remained at large.

Gaur said Burhanuddin was absconding and also did not join the investigation.

He said in the case so far, a total cash amount of Rs 91.9 lakh and 3.5 kg of gold have been recovered during the search operations.

Tags: central bureau of investigation, con man, fraud
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US: 26-yr-old caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-yr-old with dementia

2

India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat

3

Woman chases eve teasers and fights back in viral video

4

This man's Facebook post about his ex-wife is adorable

5

Jio Primary Membership: What you need to know

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images document dreams of man with sleep paralysis

Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Russians mark end of winter with tradition from pagan times

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens decided to make Trump look small in epic Photoshop trend

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham