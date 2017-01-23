The Asian Age | News

UP: Youth rapes mentally challenged teen for 10 months, impregnates her

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 23, 2017, 2:11 pm IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2017, 2:12 pm IST

The family of the 17-year-old girl was informed by the doctors that the girl is seven months pregnant.

A mentally-challenged minor Dalit girl was allegedly raped for a period of ten months by a youth of her village in Shahjahanpur district. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
Shahjahanpur (UP): A mentally-challenged minor Dalit girl was allegedly raped for a period of ten months by a youth of her village in the district, who has been absconding after the incident came to light as she became pregnant, police said today.

The family of the 17-year-old girl, belonging to a village in Puvaya police station area, took her to a hospital recently after she complained of stomach ache.

They were then informed by the doctors that the girl is seven months pregnant, Puvaya police station inspector Ashok Kumar said.

After being questioned by the family members, she named a youth of the village, claiming that he had been raping her since the past ten months, Kumar said, adding involvement another youth in the connection has come to light.

A case has been lodged and hunt is on for the culprits who are absconding. The girl has been sent for a medical examination, the inspector said.

Tags: dalit girl, rape, mentally challenged
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur

