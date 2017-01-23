The Asian Age | News

Nirbhaya gangrape: SC to hear convicts' plea challenging Delhi HC order

ANI
Published : Jan 23, 2017, 8:36 am IST
The Delhi High court had given death sentence to the four convicts after keeping in view the fact that it was a rarest of the rare case.

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the appeal of convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape case. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the plea filed by December 16 gangrape convicts Mukesh, Akshay, Pawan and Vinay, challenging the Delhi High court order that had sentenced the four convicts to the gallows after keeping in view the fact that it was a rarest of the rare case.

The appeal, which is being heard by the Apex Court bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra, is at the fag end in the case.

Earlier, the apex court had declined the request by two amici curiae - senior counsel Raju Ramachandran and Sanjay R Hegde to withdraw from assisting the court in hearing of appeals by the convicts in the gangrape case.

Asking both to continue assisting the court in hearing of the appeals by the four accused convicted and sentenced to death, the three judge-bench comprising of justices Dipak Misra, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan said: "We can appreciate the anguish expressed by the learned amici curiae".

Six people violently raped a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in a moving bus and thrashed her and her male friend on Dec 16. They then threw both of them from the moving bus. The woman succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore hospital on December 29, 2012.

The incident led to large scale protests across the country, forcing the government of the day to make strict and punitive laws related to harassment of women.

One of the accused, Ram Singh hanged himself in prison, while another man, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, was convicted in August and will serve the maximum sentence of three years in a reform home.

Meanwhile, on December 3, amicus curiae Sanjay Hegde questioned the evidence produced by the prosecution in the gangrape case, and came out with certain points putting a question on the merit of evidence.

According to Hegde, one of the convicts, Mukesh, was not with the prime culprit Ram Singh when the offence was committed, since their mobile locations were found to be different on that night.

