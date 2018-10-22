The Asian Age | News

Monday, Oct 22, 2018

India, Crime

Bihar: Class 9 student gangraped at home, family beaten, tied up

PTI
Published : Oct 22, 2018, 8:00 pm IST
Updated : Oct 22, 2018, 8:00 pm IST

Four people forcibly entered the girl's house, beat up her family members, tied their hands and gagged them before committing the crime.

The incident took place at the girl's residence at Imli chowk here on Sunday night, Mithanpura SHO Vijay Prasad Rai said. (Representational image)
 The incident took place at the girl's residence at Imli chowk here on Sunday night, Mithanpura SHO Vijay Prasad Rai said. (Representational image)

Muzaffarpur: A class nine student has been allegedly gang raped in her home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur town, police said on Monday. 

The incident took place at the girl's residence at Imli chowk here on Sunday night, Mithanpura SHO Vijay Prasad Rai said.

Four persons, one of them the owner of a carton factory, forced their way into the girl's house, beat up her family members, tied their hands and gagged them before committing the alleged crime, he said. 

An FIR has been registered by the police on the basis of the victim's statement, the SHO said adding raids are being conducted at possible hideouts, including the houses of the accused, to apprehend them. 

The medical examination of the girl is on and the incident is being probed, senior superintendent of police Manoj Kumar said. 

Tags: bihar rape, muzaffarpur, minor raped, crimes against minors
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur

