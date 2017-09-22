The Asian Age | News

Bengaluru: Week after kidnapping, I-T officer's 19-yr-old son's body recovered

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 22, 2017, 11:04 am IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2017, 11:04 am IST

The victim, a student of automobile engineering, had left his house at Ullal at 6.30 pm on September 12.

An Income-Tax officer's son was abducted from Bengaluru and the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh for his safe return. (Photo: File/Representational)
Bengaluru: Police on Friday recovered body of Sharath, son of an Income Tax officer, who was kidnapped on September 12.                                                    

According to ANI, six people have been arrested in the case.

An Income Tax officer's son was abducted from Bengaluru and the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh for his safe return.

The victim, a 19-year-old student of automobile engineering, had left his house at Ullal at 6.30 pm on September 12. However, when he did not return home till 8:30 pm, his parents got worried. They informed the police.

On September 14, his parents received a WhatsApp video from his mobile phone, in which the boy was seen asking them to arrange Rs 50 lakh towards his ransom, a police officer said earlier.

Tags: abduction, kidnapping, ransom, income tax officer
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

