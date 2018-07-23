The Asian Age | News

With foetus in bag, woman goes to police station to file rape complaint in UP

ANI
Published : Jul 22, 2018, 9:27 pm IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2018, 9:26 pm IST

The woman alleged that she was raped six months back and forcefully given contraceptive pills after she got pregnant.

The police have registered a complaint of rape and abortion, and the woman has been taken for medical investigation. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Amroha: In a shocking incident, a woman reached the police station with a five-month-old foetus in a bag to file a rape complaint on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha.

The police have registered a complaint of rape and abortion, and the woman has been taken for medical investigation.

The woman alleged that she was raped six months back and forcefully given contraceptive pills after she got pregnant.

The police informed that the woman and the accused were in a relationship, but the boy allegedly forced her to abort the pregnancy to avoid marriage.

"They were in a relationship and to avoid marriage the boy made her abort the pregnancy," SHO of Hasanpur D K Sharma told the media.

Tags: rape, foetus, woman with foetus, amroha
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Amroha

