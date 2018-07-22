2 men arrested for raping 6-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

The accused identified as Shyamlal Miri (35) and Set Kumar Kurre (28), both married, were arrested on Friday, police said.

Raigarh: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men from her village in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Wednesday under Tamnar police station limits.

The accused identified as Shyamlal Miri (35) and Set Kumar Kurre (28), both married, were arrested on Friday, Station House Officer (SHO) of Tamnar police station SN Singh said.

"As per the complaint, the victim, a Class I student of a local government school, was taking bath at a bore-well near her house in the village on July 18 when the accused came there and took her along," the officer said.

They took her to a secluded place, sexually assaulted her and then abandoned her there, Singh said.

"The victim rushed back home and narrated the incident to her mother. Her parents approached the police the same day and lodged a complaint," the SHO said.

The accused were booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and sections 4 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Following their arrest on Monday, the accused were produced before a local court which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days.