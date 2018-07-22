12-yr-old deaf, mute girl raped in MP, reveals ordeal in sign language

Shaliendra Chouhan (26), the accused, was arrested within hours of the incident which took place at Machhwai village, police said.

The accused allegedly persuaded the girl to go with him to a secluded area on Sunday morning and raped her. (Photo: File | Representational)

Sehore: A 12-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly raped in Budhni tehsil of the district on Saturday, police said.

Shaliendra Chouhan (26), the accused, was arrested within hours of the incident which took place at Machhwai village, said inspector PN Yadav of Shahganj police station.

Budhni is the Assembly constituency of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The accused allegedly persuaded the girl to go with him to a secluded area on Sunday morning and raped her.

When the girl returned home and narrated what had happened through sign language to her parents, a complaint was lodged at Shahganj police station, inspector Yadav said.

Police soon arrested the accused and registered a case of rape under the IPC and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further probe is on.