Desperate guest workers from West Bengal end life in Warangal

Warangal: Four from a family of guest workers hailing from West Bengal were found dead inside an old well located on the premises of a gunny bag manufacturing unit at Gorrekunta village of Geesugonda Mandal in Warangal Rural district on Thursday.

The family has been working at a nearby mill since the last 20 years. Police identified them as Md Musa, his wife Nisha, their two-year-old child and their relative Bushra Khatun. The bodies did not show any traces of injuries.

They were residing in a rented house at Kareembad in Warangal city. Ever since the lockdown was announced on March 25, they have been living in a room inside the mill. The police retrieved their bodies and shifted them to MGM hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

The police suspect that financial problems could have been the cause of their suicide. Inspector G. Shiva Ramaiah said a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code for suspicious death has been registered.

The dog squad and the Clues team inspected the area. “The investigation is on to find out more details and the cause of their death,” the inspector said.