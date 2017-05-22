The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 22, 2017 | Last Update : 05:21 PM IST

India, Crime

IAS officer Anurag Tiwari's death: UP police register murder case

ANI
Published : May 22, 2017, 4:31 pm IST
Updated : May 22, 2017, 5:07 pm IST

The development comes after Tiwari's family met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier in the day.

IAS officer Anurag Tiwari. (Photo: File)
 IAS officer Anurag Tiwari. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: A murder case was registered in connection with IAS officer Anurag Tiwari's mysterious death after his brother Mayank Tiwari filed an FIR against unknown persons at Lucknow's Hazratganj Police Station under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The development comes after Tiwari's family met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier in the day.

After meeting the Chief Minister, Anurag's sister-in-law Shubhra had said that Adityanath asked them to wait for the SIT report after which he would take a call on the CBI investigation.

IAS officer Anurag Tiwari was found dead outside Meera Bai VIP guest house in Hazratganj area of Lucknow. He was staying at the guest house for two days with a batchmate.

He stayed in room number 19. LDA vice chairman and Tiwari's batchmate P.N. Singh had booked the room in his name and was with him the night before his death.

On the day of his demise, while Singh went to play badminton around 6 a.m. at a Gomtinagar stadium, Tiwari stepped out for a morning walk. He had barely covered a distance of 300 m from his room when he collapsed on the road.

According to reports, Tiwari died of seizure after he suffered from a fit, however, final decision would be taken post the results of autopsy reports.

Tiwari, an engineer by qualification, became an IAS officer in July 2007.

A native of Bahraich district, Tiwari was last posted as food and civil supplies commissioner in Bengaluru.

Tags: anurag tiwari, indian penal code, yogi adityanath, mayank tiwari
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Largest map of universe created

2

Mt Everest’s Hillary Step destroyed, say mountaineers

3

Video: US President Trump dances at Saudi’s traditional sword ceremony

4

So, this star is the reason behind Deepika's 'amazing experiences' in Hollywood

5

No helmet, no fuel: Lucknow police launch drive to ensure bikers' safety

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham