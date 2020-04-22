Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020 | Last Update : 08:35 PM IST

29th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

20,539

Recovered

4,115

Deaths

653
Maharashtra5218722251 Gujarat227214495 Delhi215661147 Rajasthan186832827 Tamil Nadu159663518 Madhya Pradesh158715280 Uttar Pradesh133716221 Telangana92819423 Andhra Pradesh81312024 Kerala4263072 Karnataka42512917 West Bengal4237315 Jammu and Kashmir407815 Haryana2601533 Punjab2514916 Bihar136422 Odisha83301 Jharkhand4642 Uttarakhand46190 Himachal Pradesh39162 Chhatisgarh36260 Assam35191 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura210 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, Crime

CBI asked to take custody of Wadhawans lockdown violation

PTI
Published : Apr 22, 2020, 11:33 am IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2020, 11:33 am IST

After the Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, reached Mahabaleshwar, they were quarantined there by the Satara

Representational image
 Representational image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said the state government has requested the CBI to take the custody of DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who allegedly violated the lockdown norms and travelled to Mahabaleshwar earlier this month.

After the Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, reached Mahabaleshwar hill town, they were quarantined there by the Satara district administration.

In a Facebook address, Deshmukh said he has requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take the custody of Wadhawans after their quarantine period ends at 2 pm on Wednesday.

Kapil Wadhawan, the 46-year-old chairman and managing director of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), was arrested on January 27 this year by the Enforcement Directorate for his dubious dealings with gangster Iqbal, who died in 2013, and was booked under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He was granted bail on February 21 by a special PMLA court in Mumbai.

Tags: kapil wadhawan, dhfl scam, anil deshmukh
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

