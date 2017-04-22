Maoists slit throat, murder youth in Odisha's Koraput

The police quoting the villagers said around 20 armed Maoists barged into the deceased’s house, dragged him outside and murdered him.

Koraput (Odisha): Suspected Maoists rebels reportedly on Friday night killed a youth by slitting his throat at Pedaitiki village under Narayanpatna block in Koraput district, - reports said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Pidika Ratnu.

The extremists killed Ratnu suspecting him to be a police informer, reports added.

The police quoting the villagers said around 20 armed Maoists barged into the deceased’s house, dragged him outside and murdered him by slitting his throat at a nearby forest.

Combing operation has been intensified in the area after the incident, the police said.