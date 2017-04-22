Maoists slit throat, murder youth in Odisha's Koraput

Saturday, Apr 22, 2017 | Last Update : 02:36 PM IST
The police quoting the villagers said around 20 armed Maoists barged into the deceased’s house, dragged him outside and murdered him.
Koraput (Odisha): Suspected Maoists rebels reportedly on Friday night killed a youth by slitting his throat at Pedaitiki village under Narayanpatna block in Koraput district, - reports said on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Pidika Ratnu.
The extremists killed Ratnu suspecting him to be a police informer, reports added.
The police quoting the villagers said around 20 armed Maoists barged into the deceased’s house, dragged him outside and murdered him by slitting his throat at a nearby forest.
Combing operation has been intensified in the area after the incident, the police said.