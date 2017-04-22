The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 22, 2017 | Last Update : 08:40 PM IST

India, Crime

J&K: 2 terrorists neutralised, gunbattle underway in Budgam

ANI
Published : Apr 22, 2017, 7:36 pm IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2017, 8:26 pm IST

The encounter broke out in Budgam's Hayatpura, when terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

Security forces stand guard at Srinagar. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Security forces stand guard at Srinagar. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: A massive gunbattle is underway in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, where two terrorists have been neutralised by security forces.

The encounter broke out in Budgam's Hayatpura, when terrorists opened fire on the security forces, leading to a fierce exchange between both sides.

The entire area has been cordoned off and efforts are underway to smoke out any hiding terrorists.

More details to follow.

Tags: budgam encounter, kashmir unrest, indian army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni stars as RPS beat SRH by 6 wickets

2

Priyanka Chopra is back in the city and fans are going bonkers!

3

Free hacking tools are turning kids into cyber criminals

4

Cassini's dance on Saturn's rings before it aims for the planet

5

Railway station where PM sold tea in childhood gets 8 cr, to be revamped

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham