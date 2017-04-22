J&K: 2 terrorists neutralised, gunbattle underway in Budgam

The encounter broke out in Budgam's Hayatpura, when terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

Srinagar: A massive gunbattle is underway in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, where two terrorists have been neutralised by security forces.

The encounter broke out in Budgam's Hayatpura, when terrorists opened fire on the security forces, leading to a fierce exchange between both sides.

The entire area has been cordoned off and efforts are underway to smoke out any hiding terrorists.

