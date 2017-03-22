The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Acid attack on girl in Delhi's Sangam Vihar

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 22, 2017, 2:27 pm IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2017, 2:24 pm IST

The assailant, Ravi Kumar, 22, confessed of his crime at the Sangam Vihar police station and was arrested.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A man allegedly threw diluted acid on a 19-year-old girl in in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Wednesday.

The police received a complaint in this regard at 10:25 am.

The victim has been admitted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre with burns but is expected to survive the attack, DCP Romil Baaniya told Hindustan Times.

The assailant, Ravi Kumar, 22, confessed of his crime at the Sangam Vihar police station and was arrested.

He told the police that he was in a relationship with the victim and had attacked her on suspicion of infidelity.

