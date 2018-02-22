CBI busts WhatsApp-based int'l child porn racket, 1 arrested

The pornographic material was being uploaded in a group named 'Kids-XXX'.

Lucknow: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday busted a multi-national child pornography racket being run through a WhatsApp group.

The probe agency registered case against five people (group admins) and 114 members of the WhatsApp group for circulating child pornography messages.

The CBI also arrested one of the alleged administrators of the WhatsApp group, Nikhil Verma from Uttar Pradesh.

The 20-year-old suspect, an unemployed B.Com graduate, will be brought to Delhi on transit remand.

The pornographic material was being uploaded in the group named "Kids-XXX" involving people from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, United States, Mexico, New Zealand, China, Nigeria, Brazil and Kenya, said the agency according to media reports.

