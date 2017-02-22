UP: Drug addict beheads child, feasts on his flesh

The police team arrived to find the head lying near the decapitated body, with child's blood and internal organs strewn around the room.

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a drug addict in his mid-twenties was arrested on Wednesday for beheading and feasting on the flesh of a 7-year-old in Uttar Pradesh's Pillibhit district.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Nazim Miyan lured the victim, who was playing outside his home and took him to his relative's place, where he killed the boy and gorged on his flesh.

The police team arrived on the spot to find the head lying near the decapitated body, with the child's blood and internal organs strewn around the room. The skin on the abdomen was missing.

Nazim surrendered to the police immediately, but was roughed up by the locals before he could be taken away by the authorities.

He has been charged with murder and abduction, and is currently under judicial custody.