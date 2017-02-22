Madhya Pradesh: Man forced five boys to dip hands in boiling oil

The terrified boys put their hands in the boiling oil and suffered burn injuries in their hands.

Bhopal: A man in a Madhya Pradesh town allegedly forced five minor boys to dip their hands in boiling oil suspecting them of stealing his son’s cell phone, the police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the district headquarters town of Ratlam late on Monday evening. According to the police, the accused, identified as Chhagan, rushed to his house after being informed by his son of the latter’s missing cell phone.

His son suspected that one of his friends might have stolen the mobile phone. Chhaggan then asked the boys who were playing with his son in his house to dip their hands in the boiling oil to prove their innocence.

The terrified boys put their hands in the boiling oil and suffered burn injuries in their hands. Their parents later marched to Chhaggan’s house after they came to know about the incident. However, the accused had fled the spot by then.

“We have registered a case against the accused. He is absconding now,” the investigation officer said.