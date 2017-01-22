The Asian Age | News

Shillong: 11-yr-old gang-raped by 7 minor boys

PTI
Published : Jan 22, 2017, 1:13 pm IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2017, 1:26 pm IST

The girl was reported to have been gang-raped twice.

Representational image (Photo: File)
Shillong: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at least twice by seven minor boys in Mawten village in South West Khasi Hills district, police said on Sunday.

The girl was reported to have been gang-raped first in a paddy field in the village in December last year and again on January 13 at her residence.

"We have detained six of the accused. They all hail from the girl's village and are in the age group of 14-16 years," a senior district police officer told PTI.

He said the detention was made based on an FIR filed by the family members of the girl.

Police have registered a case against all the accused under section 376(g) (gang-rape) of IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police officer said the accused have confessed to the crime and have been sent to a juvenile home.

Last year, 101 cases were filed under POCSO and 22 rape cases against children in Meghalaya, according the crime records bureau of the home department.

Tags: mawten village, shillong gangrape, girl gangraped in shillong
Location: India, Meghalaya, Shillong

