The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 21, 2018 | Last Update : 08:46 PM IST

India, Crime

Nirbhaya case in West Bengal: Woman raped, rod inserted in her private parts

PTI
Published : Oct 21, 2018, 8:39 pm IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2018, 8:39 pm IST

The woman has been admitted to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital and stated to be in serious condition.

The accused called the woman out of her home on the pretext of resolving the land dispute, raped her and tortured her by inserting an iron road in her private parts, the victim alleged. (Representational Image)
 The accused called the woman out of her home on the pretext of resolving the land dispute, raped her and tortured her by inserting an iron road in her private parts, the victim alleged. (Representational Image)

Jalpaiguri: A woman was raped and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts allegedly by a relative angry over a land dispute with her family in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, police said Sunday.

The woman has been admitted to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital and stated to be in serious condition.

The incident brings back the memories of the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case in New Delhi in which a woman was gangraped inside a moving bus and one of the accused inserted a rod in her private parts.

Police said the Jalpaiguri victim was raped on Saturday night allegedly by a relative near a pond close to her home in Niranjan Pat locality under Dhupguri police station area.

The accused called the woman out of her home on the pretext of resolving the land dispute, raped her and tortured her by inserting an iron road in her private parts, the victim alleged.

Another person accompanied the accused but he did not rape her, she said.

Police said a rickshaw-puller found her and took her home. She was taken to Dhupguri hospital on Sunday morning and shifted to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital.

The woman's husband was not at home during the incident. The accused relative and his companion were detained and being interrogated, police said.

Tags: woman raped, nirbhaya rape case, rod inserted in private parts, crime, rape
Location: India, West Bengal

MOST POPULAR

1

Hrithik Roshan is not in talks for Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial

2

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

3

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

4

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

5

Facebook hires former UK deputy prime minister as head of global affairs

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham