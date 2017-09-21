The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Sep 21, 2017 | Last Update : 06:18 PM IST

 Team India captain Virat Kohli departed for a well-made 92. (Photo: BCCI) Live| Ind vs Aus, 2nd ODI: Kohli, Rahane knocks help India post 252
 
India, Crime

Weeks after Ryan student murder, class 9 girl molested in Haryana school

ANI
Published : Sep 21, 2017, 4:37 pm IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2017, 6:12 pm IST

The incident took place at The Millennium School in Panipat, where parents were protesting against the shocking incident.

Parents protest outside The Millennium School in Panipat after a sweeper allegedly molested a 9-year-old student in school premises. (Photo: ANI)
 Parents protest outside The Millennium School in Panipat after a sweeper allegedly molested a 9-year-old student in school premises. (Photo: ANI)

Panipat (Haryana): A case has come to light in Haryana's Panipat, where a minor girl studying in Class IX of Millennium School was molested in a toilet.

A case has been registered in the regard and the police are probing the matter.

The police team interrogated five sweepers working at the school. However, the name of the accused could not be known.

The police team also examined whether there were CCTV cameras near the toilet, but could not get any camera around the bathroom.

The outraged parents staged a protest outside the school following the incident. Heavy police force has been deployed at the school.

The weeping girl came out of the bathroom and narrated the entire ordeal to her teacher but the school did not take any action.

The incident has happened when the Haryana Government has claimed to have implemented several rules for students' safety in different schools after the murder of a seven-year-old child in Ryan School of Gurgaon.

The Millennium School has also given an affidavit in the education department that the school is safe at all levels. However, the school did not have CCTV cameras near the bathroom. 

Tags: student molested, molestation case, school sweeper, ryan student murder case
Location: India, Haryana, Panipat

