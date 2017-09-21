The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Sep 21, 2017 | Last Update : 10:42 AM IST

India, Crime

J&K: Pak army violates ceasefire in Arnia

ANI
Published : Sep 21, 2017, 8:21 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2017, 8:22 am IST

On Wednesday, terrorists fired upon SSB troops near Jawahar tunnel in Banihal area in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

BSF jawans retaliating to the Pak army firing. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 BSF jawans retaliating to the Pak army firing. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

R S Pura: The Pakistan Army on Thursday resorted to unprovoked firing with small arms and mortars around midnight in Arnia area of Jammu and Kashmir's R S Pura sector.

The Border Security Force (BSF) also retaliated heavily.

On Wednesday, terrorists fired upon Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) troops near Jawahar tunnel in Banihal area in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

One SSB Head Constable lost his life in the attack and another Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was admitted to Srinagar hospital after sustaining injuries.

The attack was carried out on the 14th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal at about 7:15PM.

The SSB party, which is responsible for security of the Banihal Tunnel was returning from duty.

The terrorists also snatched one INSAS Rifle and one AR-41 Rifle from the SSB party.

One army jawan lost his life on Wednesday after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran Sector. (ANI)

Tags: border security force, ceasefire violations, kashmir unrest
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

