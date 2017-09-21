Chhattisgarh: Another self-styled god man charged with sexual assault

The complaint against Phalahari Maharaj was lodged by a 21-year-old woman hailing from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

Bilaspur: A woman has lodged a complaint alleging sexual exploitation by Kaushlendra Prapanacharya Phalahari Maharaj in Chhattisgarh, the police said on Thursday.

Presently, Baba Phalahari is admitted in the hospital.

"The concerned doctor is busy in operation. So, we had no conversation with them. We are waiting for his advice. As soon as we are allowed to talk to the Baba in regards to the matter, we will take the legal proceedings further," Alwar SP Rahul Prakash said.

70-year-old Phalahari is a self-styled god man from Rajasthan.