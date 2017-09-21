The Asian Age | News

India, Crime

Chhattisgarh: Another self-styled god man charged with sexual assault

Published : Sep 21, 2017, 3:35 pm IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2017, 3:35 pm IST

The complaint against Phalahari Maharaj was lodged by a 21-year-old woman hailing from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Bilaspur: A woman has lodged a complaint alleging sexual exploitation by Kaushlendra Prapanacharya Phalahari Maharaj in Chhattisgarh, the police said on Thursday.

The complaint against Phalahari Maharaj was lodged by a 21-year-old woman hailing from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

Presently, Baba Phalahari is admitted in the hospital.

"The concerned doctor is busy in operation. So, we had no conversation with them. We are waiting for his advice. As soon as we are allowed to talk to the Baba in regards to the matter, we will take the legal proceedings further," Alwar SP Rahul Prakash said.

70-year-old Phalahari is a self-styled god man from Rajasthan.

