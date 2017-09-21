The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:41 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  India has already gained upper hand in the five-match ODI series by winning the rain-curtailed first ODI in Chennai by 26 runs. (Photo: PTI) Live| India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Rohit departs, India 1 down
 
India, Crime

3 civilians killed, 39 others hurt in grenade blast in J&K's Tral

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Sep 21, 2017, 1:45 pm IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2017, 1:51 pm IST

The explosion took place ahead of State’s Public Works Minister Syed Naeem Akhter Andrabi's visit.

A security personnel looking for clues at the scene of a grenade blast by militants at Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)
 A security personnel looking for clues at the scene of a grenade blast by militants at Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Three civilians including a woman were killed and 39 others including some security personnel were injured in a grenade blast in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Pulwama district on Thursday.

The police sources said that the militants tossed a hand grenade towards the security forces on duty near Tral’s main bus stand as part of stepped up security for the visit of the State’s Public Works Minister Syed Naeem Akhter Andrabi.

The grenade fell on the road and exploded, killing two pedestrians including a woman on the spot and injuring forty others including seven CRPF personnel on duty. One of the critically injured civilians succumbed in a local hospital raising the death toll to three, the officials said. The dead have been identified as Ghulam Nabi Parag, Muhammad Iqbal Khan and Pinty Kour.

(Photo: PTI)(Photo: PTI)

One report said that the grenade was thrown at the minister’s motorcade by suspected militants but the officials did not confirm it. According to this report, the splinters also hit two moving official vehicles, injuring two engineers and a driver.

 The injured have been rushed to various hospitals in Tral and Srinagar. Reports said that the condition of, at least, four of them is ‘critical’.

 The security forces’ reinforcements have laid siege to a vast area of Tral town, 45-km south of Srinagar, to begin searches. 

Meanwhile, the police on Thursday said that a cordon-and-search operation has been launched in upper reaches of Banihal in Jammu region of the State following Wednesday night’s firing incident in which a jawan of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was killed and an officer was injured in the area.

The officials said that they suspect that three youth from Banihal’s Kaskoot and Ashar villages who are missing since Wednesday afternoon carried out the attack on the SSB men on duty near Jawahar Tunnel beneath Pirpanjal hills which separate Kashmir Valley from Jammu region. They also said that the mobile phone of one of these youth was found in a bag lying half a kilometre from the site of the sneak attack.

“It is believed that the youth have after carrying out the attack fled towards the surrounding hills and a search operation is underway to capture them,” said a police official.

The SSB officials said that during the attack carried out at around 7.15 pm, the gunmen targeted the force party returning from security duty at the vital tunnel along the Srinagar-Jammu highway. One constable was killed and one Assistant Sub-Inspector was injured in the attack during which the assailants also snatched an INSAS rifle and one AR-41 rifle from the SSB personnel.

Locals have held protests outside Tral's sub-district hospital alleging that the security forces fired live ammunition in reprisal to grenade attack injuring civilians.

They accused the CRPF personnel on duty of opening indiscriminate fire and also using pellet shotguns on pedestrians. The authorities have denied the charge but promised investigation into the incident.

Initial reports had termed the incident as “mysterious” while as the police had said that it could be a case of “fratricide”.  

Tags: grenade attack, civilians killed, people injured, j&k situation, naeem akhtar, j&k minister
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are skin infections people may pick up at the gym

2

Seal pup rests on Australian beach after exhausting 2000km journey from Antarctic

3

Live| India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Rohit departs, India 1 down

4

Adolf Hitler's phone directory put up for auction

5

Google to acquire HTC's Pixel smartphone division in $1.1 billion deal

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Gucci opens with big bangs, wide shoulders and sequins; while PETA activists condemn the use of leather. (All photos: AP)

Big Bangs theory: Gucci goes back to the 80s for Milan Fashion Week

International cosplayer Jonathan Stryker celebrated Disney week on his Instagram page. (All photos: Jonathan Stryker Instagram)

This cosplayer nailed the looks and expressions of Disney male leads

Nation gears to celebrate with theatrical and colourful pandals. (All photos: AP)

Nation prepares for Durga Puja 2017 in full swing

London Fashion Week sees Italian glamour and London street style over the weekend. (All images: AP)

London Fashion Week 2017: Burberry, Armani, Versus among others shine over the weekend

Over 6 million people are expected to attend the world's largest beer festival. (Photos: AP)

Millions flock to Munich for Oktoberfest 2017

Fire-tamers from several countries showcased their most dangerous tricks for almost two hours at Belarus Fire Festival

Playing with fire in Belarus

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham