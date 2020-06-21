Sunday, Jun 21, 2020 | Last Update : 12:42 PM IST

89th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

411,757

15,413

Recovered

228,181

6,140

Deaths

13,277

306

Maharashtra128205641536053 Tamil Nadu5684531316704 Delhi56746312942112 Gujarat26737187021639 Uttar Pradesh1713510369529 Rajasthan1453710801337 West Bengal135317001540 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka86975391132 Andhra Pradesh84524111101 Bihar7178509849 Telangana70723506203 Jammu and Kashmir5834333681 Assam490428499 Odisha4856353415 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3040156622 Uttarakhand2301145027 Chhatisgarh2134120211 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur7771990 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
  India   Crime  21 Jun 2020  Militant killed in Srinagar encounter with security forces
India, Crime

Militant killed in Srinagar encounter with security forces

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2020, 12:17 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2020, 12:17 pm IST

The forces retaliated leading to a gunfight. An unidentified militant has been killed in the encounter

Security vehicles patrol near the site of a gunbattle between suspected militant and government security forces in Srinagar. PTI photo
  Security vehicles patrol near the site of a gunbattle between suspected militant and government security forces in Srinagar. PTI photo

Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces here on Sunday, police said.

Based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the Zoonimar area of the city, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation this morning, a police official said.

 

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated leading to a gunfight. An unidentified militant has been killed in the encounter, the official said.

The exchange of fire is going on. Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in the city as a precautionary measure, the official said.

Restrictions on the movement of people have also been imposed in most parts in downtown areas of the city, the official added.

Tags: militant encounter, srinagar encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Prime Minister on Saturday launched the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan which entails work for 125 days for skilled guest workers. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi employment scheme Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan for guest workers

An Army convoy moves on Manali-Leh Highway in Manali. PTI photo

India rejects China's Galwan Valley claim

Suspected COVID-19 patients arrive at LNJP hospital in New Delhi. PTI photo

L-G rolls back 5-day mandatory institutional quarantine order

Policemen prepare to take position at the site of an attack in the Colaba area of Mumbai on November 27, 2008. (File Photo: AFP)

Mumbai terror attacks co-conspirator Tahawwur Rana arrested in Los Angeles

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham