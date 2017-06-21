The Asian Age | News

Delhi: Facebook friend calls woman for job meeting, spikes drink, rapes her

The accused is yet to be arrested as the police is waiting for the victim to record her statement before a magistrate.

The woman, a resident of southeast Delhi, claimed the suspect invited her to a five-star hotel last evening for a job meeting and offered her a spiked drink. (Representational image)
New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man who befriended her on Facebook and called her for a meeting on the pretext of getting her a job in south Delhi's Saket, police said on Tuesday. 

The woman, a resident of southeast Delhi, claimed the suspect invited her to a five-star hotel last evening for a job meeting and offered her a spiked drink, they said.

He then took her to the parking lot of the hotel where he raped her, police said. 

