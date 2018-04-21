The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Apr 21, 2018

India, Crime

Another rape in UP: 2 and a woman held for assault of 14-yr-old girl

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Apr 21, 2018, 2:17 pm IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2018, 2:17 pm IST

The girl was allegedly lured by a woman of her village to a secluded spot and handed over to the youth, who raped her.

The three accused have been arrested and the girl has been sent for medical examination. (Photo: Representational/File)
Kaushambi: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village here by two youth, who have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The girl was allegedly lured by a woman of her village to a secluded spot and handed over to the youth, who raped her on Friday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pratap Kumar Gupta said.

On the complaint lodged the victim's family, an FIR was registered, he said.

The accused were identified as Babloo Prajapati and Bhaiyan, and the woman as Savita Prajapati, the officer said.

They have been arrested and the girl has been sent for medical examination, the SP added.

Previously on Friday, a six-month-old girl, sleeping next to her parents outside the Rajwada Fort in Indore, was taken away and raped in an isolated basement.

The accused, 21-year-old Sunil Bheel who was spotted on a CCTV camera carrying the baby, was arrested.

Also Read: Is there an end? Another 6-month-old girl raped, killed in Indore

In Uttar Pradesh's Etah, a nine-year-old attending a wedding with her family was allegedly raped before being strangled on Thursday night.

Also Read: Man drags 9-yr-old girl from wedding function, rapes and kills her

On Wednesday, a 10-year-old girl was similarly raped and murdered at a wedding in Chhattisgarh. 

Also Read: 10-yr-old C'garh girl raped, head smashed with stone; accused arrested

In Surat, an 11-year-old was raped and murdered and then her body was dumped earlier this month. She had 86 injuries and was also brutalised with blunt objects.

Also Read: 9-yr-old Surat girl raped, body found with 86 injuries in cricket ground

The rapes and murders follow a disturbing trend emerging across the country even as it is trying to come to terms over the kidnapping, gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir in January.

These incidents of rape have shaken the conscience of India and have provoked mass protests across the nation and social media campaigns for justice and safety.

Amid nationwide outrage, the Union Cabinet is expected to clear an ordinance, or emergency executive order, to award death penalty to those convicted of raping a child up to 12 years of age.

The meeting will be headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returns from a five-day foreign visit.

Also Read: Amid nationwide uproar, cabinet to bring in death penalty for child rape

The government plans to bring the ordinance to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With agency inputs)

