C'garh: 7-yr-old girl sexually assaulted by 'bhaiyya' on first day of school

The girl's mother noticed that the child's underwear was missing and spotted blood in her private parts.

The girl told her parents that she could not tell her teacher about the incident since the teacher did not turn up. (Representational Image)

Raipur: A seven-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur was allegedly sexually assaulted on the first day of her school.

The family of minor girl has alleged that she was sexually assaulted at her school – Raipur’s Campion School on Wednesday. Though police have lodged an FIR, no arrests have been made so far. Police are examining the CCTV footage from the school.

The family says when the girl returned home after her first day at her new school, the mother noticed that the child's underwear was missing and spotted blood in her private parts.

"It was her first day at the school on Wednesday. She went to the school and we wanted to meet her at the school, but we weren't allowed to do so. While changing her clothes after she returned from school, my wife noticed blood on her private parts and she was not wearing undergarments," the girl's father told news agency ANI.

The girl told her parents that she could not tell her teacher about the incident since the teacher did not turn up.

The president of Chhattisgarh's child rights body spoke to the girl and a woman worker at the school. The Child Rights Commission said they will form a team and investigate.

"She(the girl) is saying that a 'bhaiyya' had allegedly molested her. The peon of the school said she threw away the child's underwear after she passed urine in it," Prabha Dubey, president of Child Rights Commission told ANI.

The latest incident of alleged child sexual assault comes amid a nationwide outrage over a series of cases of rapes and murders of children in various parts of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a cabinet meeting on Saturday to discuss recommending death penalty for those found guilty for committing rape against minors.

(With inputs from ANI)