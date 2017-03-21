The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:14 AM IST

India, Crime

Five women in UP Cabinet connected politically

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 21, 2017, 1:53 am IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2017, 1:51 am IST

Archana Pandey, a minister of state, is the daughter of former BJP minister Ram Prakash Tripathi.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi taking oath as a Cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh government. (Photo: PTI)
 Rita Bahuguna Joshi taking oath as a Cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh government. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Women power in the Adityanath Yogi Cabinet is strong enough to make its presence felt.

The five women ministers are known to be politically sound and socially strong.

Dr Rita Bahuguna Joshi is the daughter of former UP chief minister Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna and sister of former Uttarakhand chief minister Vijay Bahuguna and also the former mayor of Allahabad.

She raised her own political stature when she defeated Aparna Yadav, younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, in a fiercely contested battle on the Lucknow Cantt seat.

The second woman minister of state with independent charge is Swati Singh. Swati Singh has made a meteoric rise in politics and that too within less than ten months.

Swati, a faculty member in the Lucknow University, is the wife of BJP leader Daya Shanakar Singh.

She came into the limelight when her husband made an objectionable remark against BSP president Mayawati in July last year.

Gulab Devi , a minister of state, had served as cabinet minister in the Kalyan Singh government and is now the dalit face of the Adityanath government. Anupama Jaiswal , a minister of state with independent charge, won the Bahraich seat for the BJP after a gap of 25 years.

Archana Pandey, a minister of state, is the daughter of former BJP minister Ram Prakash Tripathi.

Tags: rita bahuguna joshi, swati singh, mayawati, gulab devi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Big blow for Delhi Daredevils as JP Duminy pulls out of IPL 10

2

Toilets in China install cameras to stop toilet paper theft

3

Honeymoon was opportunity to catch up on sleep: Princess Diana’s letter

4

Video of man running faster than a train goes viral

5

Beauty and the Beast takes record-breaking start at box office in opening weekend

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham