Five women in UP Cabinet connected politically

Archana Pandey, a minister of state, is the daughter of former BJP minister Ram Prakash Tripathi.

Lucknow: Women power in the Adityanath Yogi Cabinet is strong enough to make its presence felt.

The five women ministers are known to be politically sound and socially strong.

Dr Rita Bahuguna Joshi is the daughter of former UP chief minister Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna and sister of former Uttarakhand chief minister Vijay Bahuguna and also the former mayor of Allahabad.

She raised her own political stature when she defeated Aparna Yadav, younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, in a fiercely contested battle on the Lucknow Cantt seat.

The second woman minister of state with independent charge is Swati Singh. Swati Singh has made a meteoric rise in politics and that too within less than ten months.

Swati, a faculty member in the Lucknow University, is the wife of BJP leader Daya Shanakar Singh.

She came into the limelight when her husband made an objectionable remark against BSP president Mayawati in July last year.

Gulab Devi , a minister of state, had served as cabinet minister in the Kalyan Singh government and is now the dalit face of the Adityanath government. Anupama Jaiswal , a minister of state with independent charge, won the Bahraich seat for the BJP after a gap of 25 years.

Archana Pandey, a minister of state, is the daughter of former BJP minister Ram Prakash Tripathi.