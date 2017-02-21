J&K: BSF foils infiltration bid, terrorist gunned down in Rajouri

Earlier in February, a 20-metre tunnel dug from Pakistan to help terrorists infiltrate into India was found by the BSF.

Srinagar: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday morning gunned down a terrorist in an attempt to foil an infiltration bid in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSF 163 Battalion gunned down the terrorist in Keri Sector of Rajouri in the gunbattle that ensued between both sides.

However, two terrorists managed to flee the spot amid the hail of gunfire.

Earlier in February, a 20-metre tunnel dug from Pakistan to help terrorists infiltrate into India was found by the BSF near the International Border.

The tunnel was discovered during searches at the Ramgarh sector in Sambha.