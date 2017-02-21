Delhi Hauz Khas rape: Accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

The incident took place on February 18, when a woman was returning from a party in Hauz Khas village, along with her cousin.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday sent the accused in the Hauz Khas Rape case to 14-day judicial custody.

Earlir on Tuesday, the Delhi Police apprehended one of the accused in connection with the rape of a 24-year-old woman from Nagaland, in Delhi's Hauz Khas area. He, later, admitted to raping the victim twice and stealing her iPhone.

The 20-year-old culprit, who goes by the name Raja, worked at Hauz Khas village and was a resident of the Arjun Nagar area.

R.P. Upadhyay, Joint CP, South Easter Range, said, "The accused, who was nabbed from his Jhuggi at Arjun Nagar, Safdarjung Enclave has admitted his crime and revealed that he had committed rape on victim twice on the night of the incident and robbed her iPhone and Rs. 600 cash from the handbag of the victim."

"After the intense investigation, nothing has come out against the juvenile accomplice of Raja who dropped the victim's cousin on that fateful night," added Upadhyay.

The accused further revealed that he had attended school at his native village in Rajasthan and studied till Std. V. After that, his family migrated to Delhi and he started taking alcohol in his early years due to bad company and on that night also he had consumed liquor.

The culprit told the victim that his car was parked at some distance and led her to the adjoining Deer Park, where he allegedly raped her.