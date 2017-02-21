The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 21, 2017 | Last Update : 07:22 PM IST

India, Crime

Delhi Hauz Khas rape: Accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

ANI
Published : Feb 21, 2017, 7:17 pm IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2017, 7:15 pm IST

The incident took place on February 18, when a woman was returning from a party in Hauz Khas village, along with her cousin.

Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday sent the accused in the Hauz Khas Rape case to 14-day judicial custody.

Earlir on Tuesday, the Delhi Police apprehended one of the accused in connection with the rape of a 24-year-old woman from Nagaland, in Delhi's Hauz Khas area. He, later, admitted to raping the victim twice and stealing her iPhone.

The 20-year-old culprit, who goes by the name Raja, worked at Hauz Khas village and was a resident of the Arjun Nagar area.

R.P. Upadhyay, Joint CP, South Easter Range, said, "The accused, who was nabbed from his Jhuggi at Arjun Nagar, Safdarjung Enclave has admitted his crime and revealed that he had committed rape on victim twice on the night of the incident and robbed her iPhone and Rs. 600 cash from the handbag of the victim."

"After the intense investigation, nothing has come out against the juvenile accomplice of Raja who dropped the victim's cousin on that fateful night," added Upadhyay.

The accused further revealed that he had attended school at his native village in Rajasthan and studied till Std. V. After that, his family migrated to Delhi and he started taking alcohol in his early years due to bad company and on that night also he had consumed liquor.

The incident took place on February 18, when a woman was returning from a party in Hauz Khas village, along with her cousin.

The culprit told the victim that his car was parked at some distance and led her to the adjoining Deer Park, where he allegedly raped her.

Tags: rape, hauz khas, sex crimes, indian penal code
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

This man translocates trees instead of cutting them down in Bengaluru

2

MWC 2017: Here is what's awaiting you

3

Cyber criminals now target WhatsApp, Paytm

4

Japan's host clubs are spaces for women to feel pampered

5

More trouble for SRK, case sought against him over death during Raees promotions

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images document dreams of man with sleep paralysis

Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Russians mark end of winter with tradition from pagan times

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens decided to make Trump look small in epic Photoshop trend

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham