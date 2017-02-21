The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 21, 2017 | Last Update : 10:16 AM IST

India, Crime

Bengaluru: 3-year-old girl sexually assaulted by school supervisor

PTI
Published : Feb 21, 2017, 8:56 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2017, 8:58 am IST

Parents alleged that the principal did not initiate action against the accused and tried to defend him.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: A day after a three-year-old girl was found dead near Chennai with her mouth stuffed with cloth rags, another horrific incident involving a girl of the same age has emerged. A three-year-old girl in Bengaluru has been allegedly sexually assaulted at her pre-school.

The child was allegedly assaulted by a non-teaching staff member of a pre-school near Bengaluru, police said on Monday. The incident, which occurred last Friday, emerged when the child complained to her parents. She told her parents that the man, who is a supervisor at her school, assaulted her, police said.

On consulting doctors, who suspected a sexual assault on the child, the minor's parents lodged a complaint with the police.

Police said they registered a case on Saturday and arrested the accused.

Some parents gathered near the school on Monday, demanding an answer from the management about the incident. Based on the complaints from the parents, police took the principal of the school into custody for questioning.

Parents alleged that the principal did not initiate action against the accused and tried to defend him. They also claimed that CCTV footage would not be available as the accused was in-charge of CCTV operations at the school.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, the three-year-old girl had gone missing on Saturday while playing near her home in a colony for the tsunami-affected. Her body was found in a dump yard.

The police suspect a woman in her neighbourhood killed her for jewellery. The woman has been arrested.

A week ago, again in Chennai, a Class 3 student was sexually assaulted, burnt and dumped in a bag on the highway.

Tags: sexual assault, sex crimes, pedophilia, indian penal code
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Anganwadi workers to get smartphones in C'garh: Minister

2

First Chinese 'unmanned factory' replaces 600 employees

3

Former India U-19 cricketer drives car onto platform

4

This musical note can make women orgasm with little effort

5

India ranks No.2 on list of Web Application Attacks Source Countries

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham