The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 21, 2017 | Last Update : 10:52 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball in Washington. (Photo: AP) 'Will Make America Great Again': US President Trump
 
India, Crime

JNU student raped by 2 Afghan nationals in Delhi

PTI
Published : Jan 21, 2017, 9:50 am IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2017, 9:50 am IST

The accused, Saleem - an event manager, and Sulaiman, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody by a court.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A 21-year-old JNU student was allegedly raped by two Afghan nationals in south Delhi's Green Park area, police said on Saturday.

The victim, a second year BA (Honours) student of JNU, had gone to a pub in Hauz Khas village last week with her friend where she met one Twaab Ahmad alias Saleem, 27, an Afghan national, they said.

Saleem, who live here along with his Afghan friend Sulaiman Ahmadi, 31, on United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card, invited them to his house in Green Park for a party, a police officer said.

"When she went to Saleem's house along with her friend, Saleem's three friends -- Sulaiman, Siddhant and Pratyusha -- were present at his house. While her friend was dropped off at JNU, the girl came back to Saleem's house and they consumed alcohol," the officer said.

When the victim woke up in the morning, she saw Sulaiman forcing himself on her. She realised that Saleem and Sulaiman had sexually assaulted her when she was unconscious," he said.

The victim went back to her hostel in JNU and narrated the incident to her two friends, who immediately took her to the police station. She was taken to a nearby hospital for medical examination.

On the victim's complaint, an FIR under Section 376 (punishment for rape) read with 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC was lodged at the Safdarjung Enclave police station on January 12.

The accused, Saleem - an event manager, and Sulaiman, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody by a court, said the officer.

Tags: jawaharlal nehru university, nations high commissioner for refugees, hauz khas, sex crimes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Bihar to form world's longest human chain to support liquor ban

2

Melania evokes Jackie Kennedy for oath-taking event

3

Milind Soman makes fans do push-ups for selfies

4

Here's how PornHub is helping blind people enjoy porn

5

There is still a lingering issue I have with Amitabh Bachchan: Rishi Kapoor

more

Editors' Picks

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham