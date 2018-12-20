CBI arrests Bengali newspaper editor Suman Chattopadhyay in chit fund scam

Editor of Bengali daily, Ei Samay has allegedly taken money from chit fund owners.

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested senior journalist Suman Chattopadhyay for his alleged involvement in chit fund scam in West Bengal, officials said on Thursday.

It is alleged that Chattopadhyay, editor of leading Bengali daily Ei Samay, has taken money from some of the chit fund owners, they said.

He was called to the probe agency's Kolkata office for questioning where he was taken into custody, they said.

A look out circular was also issued against him, they said.