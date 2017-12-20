The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017 | Last Update : 03:33 PM IST

India, Crime

Dolly ki Doli inspired me: UP woman marries to dupe, loot at least 12 grooms

ANI
Published : Dec 20, 2017, 1:42 pm IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2017, 1:47 pm IST

According to police, the arrested accused would first marry victim grooms and then rob them off their valuables like jewellery and cash.

The accused's con gang included her mastermind husband, who would make all the wedding arrangements and search for new targets as well as coordinate throughout the course of the plan, say police. (Photo: AFP | Representational)
 The accused's con gang included her mastermind husband, who would make all the wedding arrangements and search for new targets as well as coordinate throughout the course of the plan, say police. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Moradabad: The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a woman from Moradabad, accused of running away with the belongings of men, intending to marry her - on the first day of their 'marriage'.

Her con gang included her mastermind husband, who would make all the wedding arrangements and search for new targets as well as coordinate throughout the course of the plan.

The accused would first marry the victim grooms and then rob them off their valuables like jewellery and cash.

The con bride took the idea to become rich from Bollywood movie 'Dolly Ki Doli' featuring actress Sonam Kapoor.

A native of Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Preeti has duped at least 12 men till now.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Uday Shankar said, "We had been searching for her from past few days. Many people refused to file any complaint due to their respect in the society. The police have arrested Preeti and her husband. We are also looking for other people of her gang."

Tags: uttar pradesh police, duping, cheating, robbery, con bride marries to loot men, up law and order
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Moradabad

MOST POPULAR

1

PadMan Aaj Se Teri song: Akshay showers love on Radhika in this beautiful track

2

Light to make Wi-Fi faster

3

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli announces return to WTA Tour

4

Why dementia is more prevalent in rural areas

5

Boy is born with parasitic penis on back

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham