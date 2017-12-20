Dolly ki Doli inspired me: UP woman marries to dupe, loot at least 12 grooms

According to police, the arrested accused would first marry victim grooms and then rob them off their valuables like jewellery and cash.

The accused's con gang included her mastermind husband, who would make all the wedding arrangements and search for new targets as well as coordinate throughout the course of the plan, say police. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Moradabad : The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a woman from Moradabad , accused of running away with the belongings of men, intending to marry her - on the first day of their 'marriage'.

Her con gang included her mastermind husband, who would make all the wedding arrangements and search for new targets as well as coordinate throughout the course of the plan.

The accused would first marry the victim grooms and then rob them off their valuables like jewellery and cash.

The con bride took the idea to become rich from Bollywood movie 'Dolly Ki Doli' featuring actress Sonam Kapoor.

A native of Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Preeti has duped at least 12 men till now.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Uday Shankar said, "We had been searching for her from past few days. Many people refused to file any complaint due to their respect in the society. The police have arrested Preeti and her husband. We are also looking for other people of her gang."