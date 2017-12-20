The Asian Age | News



Bhubaneshwar: Medical college peon rapes MBBS student on campus

PTI
Published : Dec 20, 2017, 3:16 pm IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2017, 3:18 pm IST

The accused has rubbished allegations saying it was a cover-up because he saw the student and her male friend in a compromising position.

The college chairman said that the victim did not know the name of the accused, so the administration identified the peon and handed him over to the police. (Representational Image)
Bhubaneswar: A first year female MBBS student of a private medical college was allegedly raped in the college campus in Bhubaneshwar, police said on Wednesday.

The female student in her FIR at Mancheswar Police Station alleged that she was raped by a peon of the college while she was returning to hostel on Tuesday night.

"We have arrested a man based on the complaint of the girl. Both the victim and the accused have undergone medical examination," Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Satyabrata Bhoi told reporters adding that the police have also recorded the statement of the victim under Section 161 CrPC.

The private medical college chairman Tirupati Panigrahi said: "The incident that occurred at around 7.30 pm yesterday came to the light at around 12 pm. The girl did not know the peon's name. We identified the accused and handed him over to the police."

The accused has been identified as Manoj Khuntia, a resident from Athagarh in Cuttack district, police said.

Khuntia claimed that he is innocent and allegations against him are false and baseless.

"At around 9 PM last night, I saw the girl student and her male friend in a compromising position, while I was coming from the canteen after having my dinner. I shouted on them and told that I would take up the matter with the Principal," said Khuntia.

Khuntia said: "They requested me not to reveal the matter before anyone and promised that they would never commit same thing in college campus. Later, I went to my room, but the police brought me here at around 4 AM today."

