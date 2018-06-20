The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018

India, Crime

Mother thrashed by daughter, son-in-law; dragged out of house in Gujarat

PTI
Published : Jun 20, 2018, 1:53 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2018, 1:53 pm IST

In the video, a man and a woman are seen beating a frail old woman who is lying on the ground in a hut.

The man tries to tie the elderly woman with a rope which she resists. Upon this, the woman's daughter drags her and the victim's son-in-law hauls her and throws her out of the hut. (Representational Image/File)
 The man tries to tie the elderly woman with a rope which she resists. Upon this, the woman's daughter drags her and the victim's son-in-law hauls her and throws her out of the hut. (Representational Image/File)

Ahmedabad: An elderly woman was allegedly thrashed and dragged out of her house by her daughter and son- in-law in Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district, police said on Tuesday.

A purported video clip of the incident, which took place in Velpur village under Sankheda taluka, around 200km from Ahmedabad, surfaced on social media platforms, prompting the police to register an offence.

In the video, a man and a woman are seen beating a frail old woman who is lying on the ground in a hut. The man tries to tie the elderly woman with a rope which she resists. Upon this, the woman's daughter drags her and the victim's son-in-law hauls her and throws her out of the hut.

The video was recorded on Sunday, said the Superintendent of Police in-charge of Chhotaudepur, Dharmendra Sharma.

"We sent a police team to Velpur village to probe the incident after the video surfaced. The persons seen beating up the woman in the video is her daughter and son-in-law," he said.

"The accused claimed the woman is mentally unstable. They said they were trying to stop her after she attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon," Sharma said.

An FIR was registered against the duo at the Sankheda police station under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and further investigation was on, he added.

