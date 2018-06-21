The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018

India, Crime

20-yr-old reality show contestant arrested for raping 17-yr-old Mumbai girl

PTI
Published : Jun 20, 2018, 8:35 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2018, 8:35 pm IST

The accused took the girl to his home and allegedly raped her after spiking her food and drink, a police official said.

The police booked the accused under relevant sections, including the POCSO Act. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The police booked the accused under relevant sections, including the POCSO Act. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Mumbai: A 20-year-old reality TV show contestant was arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly raping a minor girl, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Aditya Gupta, a dancer who had earlier participated in a reality show on television, was arrested by the Crime Branch unit IX on Tuesday in connection with the offence, he said.

The accused recently approached the 17-year-old girl, a resident of suburban Andheri, on social media. The two subsequently met in Andheri on Sunday, the official said.

Gupta then took the girl to his home at Nalasopara in the adjoining Palghar district and allegedly raped her after spiking her food and drink, the police official further said.

The girl was abandoned near an eatery in Andheri in a semi-conscious state on Monday. She later called her parents and informed them about the incident.

Based on the CCTV footage of the area and her call data records, the police arrested the accused from his residence Tuesday evening, the official said.

The man was handed over to officials at the D N Nagar police station, where the girl's father had registered a case of kidnapping on Monday after she did not return home. The police booked the accused under relevant sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Further investigation was on into the case, he added.

Tags: crime, rape, crime against women
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

