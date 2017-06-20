The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jun 20, 2017 | Last Update : 09:08 PM IST

India, Crime

Rabri Devi owns property worth Rs 20 crores in Patna: Sushil Kumar Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jun 20, 2017, 8:16 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2017, 8:16 pm IST

Furnishing relevant documents, Modi claimed that there are around 18 flats and parking places in Patna owned by former Bihar Chief Minister.

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. (Photo: File)
Patna: After a string of money laundering allegations against Lalu Yadav’s minister sons and his daughter Misa Bharti, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday fired benami property salvo at former chief minister Rabri Devi claiming that she has acquired property worth several crores in Patna.

Furnishing relevant documents, Modi claimed that there are around 18 flats and parking places in Patna owned by former Bihar Chief Minister. He said that the flats were constructed in 18,652 square feet area and the estimated cost of the property was worth Rs. 20 crores as per the current value.

Modi further claimed that Rabri Devi acquired the property in the form of gifts from three persons whose family members were given jobs in railways when Lalu Yadav was the Union Minister.

“Documents show that properties located at various locations in Patna belonged to three persons whose family members were given railway jobs”, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi told this newspaper on Tuesday in Patna.

Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that in 2011 Rabri Devi signed an agreement with Shreya constructions to build 36 flats on two plots. The documents also showed that Rabri Devi got 50 per cent share in the building along with parking space.

Modi further said that he would submit all the documents to Income Tax department by July 15, 2017, for further action.

Documents were furnished by Sushil Kumar Modi on the day when Income Tax department served attachment notice to Lalu Yadav’s wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, daughters Misa Bharti and his Deputy Chief Minister son Tejaswi Yadav in an alleged money laundering case.

According to sources, the IT department has served attachment notice under the Benami transactions act for assets worth over Rs. 9 crores against Yadav’s family.

Earlier on two occasions Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar were summoned by income tax department in connection with the benami property case which they had skipped.

