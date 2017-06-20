The Asian Age | News

No bail for bobbitised Swami, polygraph test for victim: Trivandrum POSCO court

The 23-year-old victim nearly cut off the 54-year-old godman's genitals with a knife, when he made sexual advances towards her.

File photograph of Kerala's bobbitised godman Ganeshananda. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The Trivandrum Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) court on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of godman Ganeshananda.

The court, however, ordered a lie detector test on the women who bobbitised godman Ganeshananda.

The 23-year-old law student nearly cut off the 54-year-old godman's genitals with a knife, when he made sexual advances towards her.

However, later, Ganeshananda denied the woman's statement, claiming that he himself chopped off his genitals for he reportedly saw no use with it.

The woman lately sought a CBI probe into the incident claiming she lacks confidence in the police probe.

But reports suggest that the state government is likely to transfer the case to the Crime Branch.

The accused has been charged under Section 376 (rape) and Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, as the sexual assaults started when she was a minor.

