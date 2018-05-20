The Asian Age | News

Sunday, May 20, 2018

India, Crime

Delhi man arrested for trying to kill wife who filed cheating case against him

PTI
Published : May 20, 2018, 10:54 am IST
Updated : May 20, 2018, 11:07 am IST

The accused, his father were arrested in Sep 2008 by Mumbai Police over cheating cases filed in Hauz Khas and Rohini in Delhi.

 The accused took out a pistol and tried to open fire when the bullet got stuck in the firearm. He was overpowered by policemen and arrested.(Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 45-year-old man, who had come to visit his wife with an intention to kill her for filing a cheating case against him and his family, was arrested from northeast Delhi's Maujpur area, police said on Saturday.

Manish Kaul alias Varun Kaul alias Ashutosh Marwa alias Vishesh Dheeman alias Sanjeev Chaddha tried to fire at a policeman but the bullet got stuck in the pistol, they added.

In March, a woman doctor had filed a cheating case against Kaul. She alleged that she came in contact with Kaul via a matrimonial website in 2015, when he introduced himself as a doctor, police said. She said she married Kaul the same year and her father gave gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh to her in-laws as dowry and spent nearly Rs 50 lakh on their wedding, they said.

After the wedding, her in-laws started demanding more dowry. Her father-in-law, who had claimed that he retired from the Indian Air Force as a doctor, molested her twice, she said.

Also, he never worked in the Indian Air Force, police said.

Later, she came to know that her husband's real name was Varun Kaul and that he was not a doctor. She also came to know that he has various cases filed against him in Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa and Maharashtra.

After she approached the Delhi Police, a team from Moti Nagar police station conducted raid in Panchkula and two women were nabbed, they said, adding the accused and his father had escaped.

On Friday, Kaul visited his wife's clinic with an intention to harm her, but she was not present at the clinic. Kaul then threatened one of her colleagues with a pistol, police said.

A police team immediately reached the clinic and noticed Kaul walking away briskly. A policeman chased him and asked him to surrender but he took out the pistol and tried to open fire when the bullet got stuck in the firearm. He was overpowered by policemen and arrested.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he is a BAMS degree holder and not an MBBS degree holder as claimed by him, said Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (West). He had committed a number of frauds by purchasing new luxury cars on bogus demand drafts.

He and his father were arrested in September 2008 by the Mumbai Police in connection with cheating cases registered in Hauz Khas and Rohini in Delhi.

The accused had also cheated two other women by promising to marry.

