The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 20, 2018 | Last Update : 11:14 AM IST

India, Crime

13-yr-old Gurgaon girl raped by father who told her it's normal

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 20, 2018, 10:03 am IST
Updated : May 20, 2018, 11:02 am IST

The police arrested the man after his second wife and the girl’s stepmother caught him abusing the minor and lodged a complaint.

Accused had allegedly manipulated the girl into believing that it was normal for a father to have physical relations with his daughter. (Representational Image)
 Accused had allegedly manipulated the girl into believing that it was normal for a father to have physical relations with his daughter. (Representational Image)

Gurgaon: In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter for months at a factory in a village in Pataudi near Gurgaon.

According to the police, the accused had reportedly manipulated the girl into believing that it was normal for a father to have physical relations with his daughter.

The police arrested the man after his second wife and the girl’s stepmother caught him abusing the minor and lodged a complaint.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused works as a labourer in a factory in Pataudi. He lives in the factory premises with his second wife and four children, including the victim, who is from the first marriage.

“The man was arrested on Friday night at 10 pm. He was questioned in detail about the matter, but he seems to have no regret or guilt. He behaved normally and what is shocking is that he had manipulated the girl into believing that such sexual abuse happens in every house,” said inspector Poonam Singh, SHO, women police station Manesar.

During an investigation, the girl disclosed that the accused had been physically abusing her for the past six months and had threatened her to keep quiet.

The girl had earlier told her stepmother, a domestic help, about the abuse, but she did not believe her. However, on Friday evening, she decided to return home early and found the accused abusing the minor.

“It was quite brave of the stepmother to come and lodge a complaint as many people choose to remain silent,” Singh told Hindustan Times.

The accused, who is from Bihar, has been booked under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Women police station in Manesar.

He was produced in the court on Saturday that remanded him in judicial custody.

Singh said that the victim was given counselling at the police station and she is presently putting up with her stepmother.

Tags: rape, father rapes daughter, crime, gurgaon
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

MOST POPULAR

1

Royal Wedding: Elton John performs at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reception

2

Here's the full text of Michael Curry's royal wedding address

3

5 pictures that prove Princess Charlotte is already a superstar

4

Royal Wedding: Meghan's gown has an Indian connect

5

Royal Wedding: 5 memorable moments form Harry, Meghan marriage

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham