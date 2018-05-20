13-yr-old Gurgaon girl raped by father who told her it's normal

The police arrested the man after his second wife and the girl’s stepmother caught him abusing the minor and lodged a complaint.

Accused had allegedly manipulated the girl into believing that it was normal for a father to have physical relations with his daughter. (Representational Image)

Gurgaon: In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter for months at a factory in a village in Pataudi near Gurgaon.

According to the police, the accused had reportedly manipulated the girl into believing that it was normal for a father to have physical relations with his daughter.

The police arrested the man after his second wife and the girl’s stepmother caught him abusing the minor and lodged a complaint.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused works as a labourer in a factory in Pataudi. He lives in the factory premises with his second wife and four children, including the victim, who is from the first marriage.

“The man was arrested on Friday night at 10 pm. He was questioned in detail about the matter, but he seems to have no regret or guilt. He behaved normally and what is shocking is that he had manipulated the girl into believing that such sexual abuse happens in every house,” said inspector Poonam Singh, SHO, women police station Manesar.

During an investigation, the girl disclosed that the accused had been physically abusing her for the past six months and had threatened her to keep quiet.

The girl had earlier told her stepmother, a domestic help, about the abuse, but she did not believe her. However, on Friday evening, she decided to return home early and found the accused abusing the minor.

“It was quite brave of the stepmother to come and lodge a complaint as many people choose to remain silent,” Singh told Hindustan Times.

The accused, who is from Bihar, has been booked under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Women police station in Manesar.

He was produced in the court on Saturday that remanded him in judicial custody.

Singh said that the victim was given counselling at the police station and she is presently putting up with her stepmother.