The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 | Last Update : 05:12 PM IST

India, Crime

To avoid trip with girlfriend, man sent hijack threat mail to airport

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Apr 20, 2017, 3:44 pm IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2017, 3:39 pm IST

Security was stepped up at Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai airports on April 16 following the hijack threat call.

A security guard keeps vigil outside the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: File/Asian Age)
 A security guard keeps vigil outside the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: File/Asian Age)

Hyderabad: The threat mail due to which security was stepped up at Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai airports earlier this week has turned out to be a hoax.

The Hyderabad Police Task Force has arrested one person in this matter, said ANI.

Security was stepped up after agencies were informed about a possible hijack attempt of an aircraft from one of the three airports.

The hoax mail was sent to the Mumbai Police Commissioner. The name of the accused is Vamsi Krishna, a Hyderabad-based travel agent.

According to the police, Krishna had promised his girlfriend based in Chennai, that he would take her on a trip to Mumbai. But because he fell short of money, he decided to create an emergency situation so that all the flights would remain cancelled from Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai airports.

"We traced him through the IP address. He used a cyber cafe to email and posed as a female so that he would not be identified. Further probe is on," K Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Hyderabad was quoted as saying by DNA.

The Hyderabad Police Task Force have seized incriminating material from the accused, said ANI.

Security was stepped up at Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai airports on April 16 following the hijack threat call.

The e-mail mentioned a lady overhearing six boys discuss simultaneous hijack plans from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.

In this regard, a special meeting of the Airport Passenger Service Charge (APSC) was convened at Mumbai Airport.

The contents of the e-mail were read out to all the members and they were briefed about the anti-hijacking measures to be ensured.

The agencies were requested to take all measures, in a manner similar to those taken during Independence Day and Republic Day.

Tags: hijack alert, hoax call, airport passenger service charge, airport security
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

MP tribals suggested 'Gofan' squad for Kashmiri stone pelters

2

Even before its release, Salman's Tubelight already raked in 227 crores

3

Gandhi stamps sold for record 500,000 pounds at auction in UK

4

Serena Williams confirms pregnancy rumours on Snapchat

5

Forget complex PINs on debit card, go the fingerprint way

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham