In joint anti-terror op UP cops arrest 3 ISIS suspects planning recruitment

The arrested men are suspected to be part on an ISIS module that was hunting for recruits in Bihar, UP and Maharashtra.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested three suspected terrorists of the Islamic State (IS) from Jalandhar, Mumbai and Bijnor.

According to reports, the arrested men are suspected to be part on an ISIS module that was hunting for recruits in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The men were also being trained for terror attacks, police said.

"Special Cell Delhi Police, CI cell Andhra, Maha ATS, Punjab and Bihar Police were involved in the operation," it added.

They were arrested in a joint operation conducted by police from 5 states.

6 more people have been detained by security forces, said reports.