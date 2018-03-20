The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 20, 2018 | Last Update : 10:20 AM IST

India, Crime

Class 9 student threatens to rape, throw acid on female classmate

ANI
Published : Mar 20, 2018, 9:38 am IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2018, 9:36 am IST

According to the girl, the accused was troubling her since many days and no action was taken by the school administration against him.

'A boy has been troubling me since many days. He slapped me too. After that he called my father and threatened him that he will throw acid on me,' the victim said. (Representational Image)
 'A boy has been troubling me since many days. He slapped me too. After that he called my father and threatened him that he will throw acid on me,' the victim said. (Representational Image)

Meerut: A student of class IX allegedly threatened to rape and throw acid on his classmate in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

According to the girl, the accused was troubling her since many days and no action was taken by the school administration against him.

"A boy has been troubling me since many days. He slapped me too. After that he called my father and threatened him that he will throw acid on me," the victim said.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Meerut, Rajesh Kumar, said, "A report has been filed in the matter. Search for the accused is underway."

A case has been registered in this regard and police have initiated the probe.

Tags: rape, acid attack, threaten, crime, physical abuse
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

2

Ayushmann opens up on playing blind musician in next, working with Dangal girl Sanya

3

Blind psychic Baba Vanga predicted Vladimir Putin would rule world

4

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

5

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Every year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta, a noisy week that is full of fireworks and processions in honor of Saint Joseph that ends in the midnight of March 19. (Photos: AP)

Spain's annual Fallas festival celebrates things going up in flames

The Ibero-American Theater of Bogotá is a major cultural event in Colombia and one of the largest performing arts festivals in the world. (Photos: AP)

Theatre takes to the streets at Colombia Festival

Cheltenham Gold Cup's steeplechase, which is open to horses aged five years and over, is most prestigious of all National Hunt events. (Photos: AP)

Britain's equestrian best take to tracks at Cheltenham Festival

Tuaregs in northern Niger are hoping to draw tourists back by putting their traditional dances, music poetry and camel races on display. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Niger Tuareg Festival sees celebration of culture

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham