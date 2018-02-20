The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 20, 2018 | Last Update : 12:12 PM IST

India, Crime

UP teacher strips class 8 girl to 'take measurements for school uniform'

ANI
Published : Feb 20, 2018, 10:51 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2018, 10:55 am IST

The father of the victim alleged, that the teacher asked her daughter to remove all her clothes including her undergarments.

The incident came to the fore on Monday after parents of the victim registered a complaint with the police; the accused has been arrested already. (Photo: ANI)
 The incident came to the fore on Monday after parents of the victim registered a complaint with the police; the accused has been arrested already. (Photo: ANI)

Kannauj: A government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj has been arrested for allegedly stripping a class 8 student on the pretext of taking her measurements for a new uniform.

The incident came to the fore on Monday after parents of the victim registered a complaint with the police.

The father of the victim alleged, that the teacher asked her daughter to remove all her clothes including her undergarments.

"On the first day, my daughter told her mother that a teacher asked her to take off all the clothes, including her undergarments, saying that he needs measurement for the uniform. The girl started crying after this while the teacher asked her to not tell anyone about the incident," said the father.

The allegations have been confirmed by other students of the school, said the police.

"The parents of a child, studying in a government school, said that one of her teachers stripped her on the pretext of taking measurements for her uniform.  The girls in the school have also alleged that this is not the first time this teacher has done something on these lines. The teacher has been arrested," said Superintendent of Police Keshav Chandra Goswami.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Tags: stripping, teacher strips student, sexual harassment, pocso, up law and order
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

PNB fraud: Hyderabad temple invokes Lion God to solve money crisis

2

Asus' Zenfone 5 leaks again, shows off iPhone X design

3

Padmaavat earns mammoth Rs 525 crores worldwide, Sanjay Leela Bhansali reacts

4

Sylvester Stallone falls once again falls prey to death hoax

5

Woman discovers she has 40 siblings by same sperm donor dad

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham